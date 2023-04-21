NECCOG POW Dixie April 21 2023

Dixie – a female white Maltese/Poodle.

 Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue

Our Pet of the Week is “Dixie” – a female white Maltese/Poodle. To adopt her from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253

Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:

