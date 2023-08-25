Windham POW Mopar August 25 2023

Mopar – a neutered male black and brown Rottie/Shepherd.

 Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue

Our Pet of the Week is “Mopar” – a neutered male black and brown Rottie/Shepherd. To adopt him from the Windham Animal Shelter, please call 860-465-3087.

Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:

