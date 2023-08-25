Our Pet of the Week is “Mopar” – a neutered male black and brown Rottie/Shepherd. To adopt him from the Windham Animal Shelter, please call 860-465-3087.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Mansfield: two female brown tiger mediumhaired kittens, female white and grey spots Mini Lop rabbit, female white with black spots Mini Lop rabbit, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: last week’s pet of the week “Snow” – a male white Husky, and former pet of the week “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat, also female brown Lab/Shepherd, female grey Pit-mix, female black and white Pit/Poodle, neutered male white with grey on head shorthaired cat, male black and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, male grey tiger with white markings shorthaired cat, female calico shorthaired cat, female grey tiger shorthaired cat, male grey tiger shorthaired cat, two female light grey tiger shorthaired cats, male black shorthaired cat, male grey with white markings shorthaired kitten, male black and white shorthaired kitten, male black shorthaired kitten, female black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten, male grey tiger shorthaired kitten, male white and black shorthaired kitten, female grey and white mediumhaired kitten, male black and white shorthaired kitten, male buff tiger shorthaired kitten, male grey tiger and white mediumhaired kitten, male mackeral tabby shorthaired kitten, female grey tiger and white mediumhaired kitten, female light grey tiger and white shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: former pet of the week “Farrah” – spayed female black with a tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat, also, female white and honey tan Pointer-mix, male white and dark brown markings Pointer-mix, neutered male brindle and white Shepherd-mix, male black shorthaired cat, female brown tiger shorthaired cat, male black and white mediumhaired cat, male orange tiger shorthaired cat, female grey and white shorthaired cat, male white with brown tiger markings shorthaired cat, neutered male black and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the week “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull, and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, male brown and white Chihuahua/Italian Greyhound, male beige with chocolate points Rex-mix bunny, male tan with grey ears Rex-mix bunny, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, at catsnortheast@outlook.com.