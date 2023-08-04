Our Pet of the Week is “Cocoa” – a senior female chocolate Lab. To adopt her from the Tolland Animal Shelter please call 860-860-871-3676.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: female red/tan Pit-mix, neutered male black and tan Hound-mix, male black and brown Hound-mix, senior female Snowshoe Siamese-mix cat, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: male red and white Siberian Husky, female black and white Siberian Husky, pairs of bunnies: female brown and female white and black Mini Lops, female brown Mini Rex and Female Mini Lop, female brown Mini Lop, female white with black Hotot Dwarf, male white Mini Lop baby bunny, male buff Mini Lop baby bunny, female brown Mini Lop baby bunny, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: former pets of the week “Mooka” – a male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten, and “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat, also female brown Lab/Shepherd, female grey tiger with white shorthaired cat, female light grey mackerel tabby shorthaired cat, female white with grey on head shorthaired cat, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: former pet of the week “Farrah” – spayed female black with a tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat, also female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female white Husky, female white and honey tan Pointer-mix, female black and tan senior Shepherd-mix, male white with black markings Terrier-mix, male white and dark brown markings Pointer-mix, male black shorthaired cat, female brown tiger shorthaired cat, male black and white mediumhaired cat, male orange tiger shorthaired cat, female grey and white shorthaired cat, male white with brown tiger markings shorthaired cat, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: last week’s pet of the week “Romeo” – a male grey/silver and white Husky, and former pets of the week “River” – a female black/grey and white Husky, and “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull, and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, male brown and white Chihuahua/Italian Greyhound, male beige with chocolate points Rex-mix bunny, male tan with grey ears Rex-mix bunny, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, at catsnortheast@outlook.com.