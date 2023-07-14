Our Pet of the Week is “Farrah” – spayed female black with a tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat. To adopt her from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Norwich please call 860-774-1253.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: female red/tan Pit-mix, male silver grey and white Pit-mix, neutered male black and tan Hound-mix, female tan senior Yorkie, male white with grey/black spots bunny, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: former pets of the week “Ivy” – a female brindle and white American Staffordshire Terrier, and “Neo” - a neutered male grey and white American Bully, also pairs of bunnies, female brown and female white and black Mini Lops, female brown Mini Rex and Female Mini Lop, two female Mini Lops, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: last week’s pet of the week “Mooka” – a male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten, and former pet of the week “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat, also female black Shepherd, female chocolate and white Pit-mi, female grey tiger shorthaired cat, female grey tabby with white face shorthaired cat, female grey tiger with white shorthaired cat, female light grey mackerel tabby shorthaired cat, male black shorthaired cat, female brown tiger with white toes shorthaired cat, male white and grey tiger shorthaired cat, male silver tiger mediumhaired kitten, male grey tiger and white mediumhaired kitten, female grey tiger shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown German Shepherd, male black Lab-mix, male white Husky, male grey tiger shorthaired cat, two male black shorthaired cats, female brown tiger shorthaired cat, male white and grey tiger shorthaired cat, neutered male and spayed female paired grey tabby and white shorthaired cats, female tortie shorthaired cat, male grey and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, male white and grey tiger shorthaired cat, female black with small white chest spot shorthaired cat, male and female black shorthaired kittens, female white and grey pet rat, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: last week’s pet of the week “River” – a female black/grey and white Husky, and former pets of the “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, male beige with chocolate points Rex-mix bunny, male tan with grey ears Rex-mix bunny, male brown with black ears Rex-mix bunny, male grey Rex-mix bunny, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, call 860-942-9676.