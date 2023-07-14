NECCOG POW Farrah July 14 2023

Farrah, a spayed female black with a tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat.

 Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue

Our Pet of the Week is “Farrah” – spayed female black with a tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat. To adopt her from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Norwich please call 860-774-1253.

