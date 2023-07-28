Our Pet of the Week is “Romeo” – a male grey/silver and white Husky. To adopt him from the Windham Animal Shelter please call 860-465-3087.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: female red/tan Pit-mix, male silver grey and white Pit-mix, neutered male black and tan Hound-mix, male black and brown Hound-mix, female tan senior Yorkie, male white with grey/black spots bunny, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: last week’s pet of the week “Ghost” – a male black and white Alaskan Malamute also male red and white Siberian Husky, pairs of bunnies, female brown and female white and black Mini Lops, female brown Mini Rex and Female Mini Lop, two female Mini Lops, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: former pets of the week “Mooka” – a male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten, and “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat, also female grey tiger shorthaired cat, female grey tiger with white shorthaired cat, female light grey mackerel tabby shorthaired cat, male black shorthaired cat, female brown tiger with white toes shorthaired cat, male white and grey tiger shorthaired cat, neutered male white with grey spots shorthaired senior cat, female white with grey on head shorthaired cat, male and female white domestic turkeys, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: former pet of the week “Farrah” – spayed female black with a tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat, also female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown German Shepherd, male white Husky, male tan American Staffordshire Terrier, male black shorthaired cat, male grey tiger shorthaired cat, female brown tiger shorthaired cat, female tortie shorthaired cat, male grey and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, male black and white mediumhaired cat, male orange tiger shorthaired cat, female grey and white shorthaired cat, male and female black shorthaired kittens, male grey tiger and white shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the week “River” – a female black/grey and white Husky, and “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull, and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, male brown and white Chihuahua/Italian Greyhound, male beige with chocolate points Rex-mix bunny, male tan with grey ears Rex-mix bunny, male grey Rex-mix bunny, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, at catsnortheast@outlook.com.