“Mooka” – a male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten.

 Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue

Our Pet of the Week is “Mooka” – a male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253.

Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:

