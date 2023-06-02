NECCOG POW Mamma June 2 2023

“Mamma” – a female light grey tiger mediumhaired cat.

 Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue

Our Pet of the Week is “Mamma” – a female light grey tiger mediumhaired cat. To adopt her from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253.

Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:

Tags