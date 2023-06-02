Our Pet of the Week is “Mamma” – a female light grey tiger mediumhaired cat. To adopt her from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: neutered male reddish gold brindle Pit-mix, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: former pet of the week “Neo” – a neutered male grey and white American Bully, also neutered male solid grey shorthaired senior cat, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: last week’s pet of the week “Gorlok” – a male black and tan Bully-mix, also male black and brown Cairn Terrier, male black with brown markings Mastiff, male grey and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female black and white Pit Bull-mix, female black and brown Rottie, three male light grey tiger shorthaired cats, male and female grey tiger shorthaired cats, two male orange and white shorthaired cats, female grey tabby with white face shorthaired cat, male and two female grey tabby with white shorthaired cats, male very light grey tiger shorthaired cat, male grey and white shorthaired cat, female light grey mackerel tabby shorthaired cat, male dark grey mackerel tabby shorthaired cat, female light grey with beige face shorthaired cat, male black and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, female grey and white mediumhaired cat, two male black shorthaired cats, two male light grey tiger shorthaired kittens, male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten, female brown domestic Turkey, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown and white Lab/Border Collie, female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown German Shepherd, female apricot Toy Poodle, male brown tiger and white shorthaired senior cat, spayed female black shorthaired senior cat, male grey tiger and white shorthaired double-pawed cat, two male grey tiger shorthaired cats, one male and two female black and white tuxedo shorthaired cats, female white with grey patches shorthaired cat, two male black shorthaired cats, female grey shorthaired cat, female black and white shorthaired kitten, female grey mediumhaired kitten, male dark grey shorthaired kitten, female grey tiger shorthaired kitten, female grey shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the “Bomba” – a female white and brindle Pocket Pit, and “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com.
NECTAR Low-Cost Rabies Clinic ($15) on June 24 from 10 AM to noon at the rear of Annie Vinton School on Route 32. Cats in carriers and dogs on leash please. Bring proof of previous rabies vaccination, if any. Up to 2 free vaccines for low-income pet owners (show State Assistance card). Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, call 860-942-9676.