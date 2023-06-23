NECCOG POW Waldo June 23 2023

“Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat.

 Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue

Our Pet of the Week is “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253.

Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:

