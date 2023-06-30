Our Pet of the Week is “River” – a female black/grey and white Husky. To adopt her from the Windham Animal Shelter, please call 860-465-3087.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: two white with grey/black spots bunnies, sexes unknown, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: former pets of the week “Oliver” – male smoke grey tiger shorthaired cat, and “Ivy” – a female brindle and white American Staffordshire Terrier, and “Neo” – a neutered male grey and white American Bully, also male brindle Border Collie-mix, female tortie shorthaired kitten, two male black with white shorthaired kittens, male brown Lop bunny, several female Holland Lop or Rex bunnies, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: last week’s pet of the week “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat, also female grey tiger shorthaired cat, female grey tabby with white face shorthaired cat, female grey tabby with white shorthaired cat, female light grey mackerel tabby shorthaired cat, male black shorthaired cat, female brown tiger with white toes shorthaired cat, male brown tiger and white shorthaired cat, male black and white tuxedo shorthaired kitten, female grey tiger and white shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown and white Chesapeake-mix, female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown German Shepherd, male white Husky, male grey tiger shorthaired cat, male black shorthaired cat, female tiger calico shorthaired cat, spayed female black with tiny white spot on chest shorthaired cat, female grey tiger shorthaired kitten, female black and white longhaired kitten, male light grey mediumhaired kitten, male orange/buff and white shorthaired kitten, male grey mediumhaired kitten, female white and grey pet rat, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, call 860-942-9676.