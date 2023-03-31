Our Pet of the Week is Shadow – a male black Dobie/Shepherd. To adopt him from the Mansfield Animal Shelter, please call 860-487-0137.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: former pet of the week “Charlotte” – a female black and white Pit-mix, also female black and white with grey face senior Pit-mix, female tan and white with black muzzle Boxer/Pit-type, neutered male reddish gold brindle Pit-mix, female tortie shorthaired diabetic cat, please call 860-645-5516.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: male black and tan Mastiff-mix, female white with brown ears Mastiff/Dogo/Shepherd, neutered male buff tiger longhaired cat, female grey tiger shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown and white Lab/Border Collie, male silver/black Pit-mix, two male tricolor Beagles, male white shorthaired cat, male black and white shorthaired cat, female black shorthaired cat, male buff tiger shorthaired cat, female black and white shorthaired cat, male white shorthaired kitten with two different color eyes, female black shorthaired kitten, female grey and white shorthaired kitten, female brown tiger shorthaired kitten, female grey tiger and white shorthaired kitten, male white and grey Rex-mix rabbit, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: last week’s pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the week “Dolly” – a female grey and white American Staffordshire Terrier, and “Bomba” – a female white and brindle Pocket Pit, and “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, neutered male black and brown Rottie/Shepherd, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, call 860-942-9676.