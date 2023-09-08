Our Pet of the Week is “Chimp” – a male orange tiger shorthaired cat. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Norwich, please call 860-774-1253.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: male silver and brown Husky, male silver shorthaired senior cat, female black and white cat, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: female fawn Pit Bull, neutered male chocolate Lab-mix, female solid grey shorthaired senior cat, female white with black spots Mini Lop rabbit, female grey and brown Mini Rex rabbit, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: former pets of the week “Waldo” – a neutered male light grey tiger and white shorthaired cat, and “Snow” – a male white Husky, also female grey Pit-mix, female white Bichon/Poodle, neutered male white with grey on head shorthaired cat, male black and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, male grey tiger with white markings shorthaired cat, female grey tiger shorthaired cat, male grey tiger shorthaired cat, female light grey tiger shorthaired cat, male black shorthaired cat, neutered male black shorthaired cat, male black and white shorthaired kitten, male black shorthaired kitten, two female black and white tuxedo shorthaired kittens, male grey tiger shorthaired kitten, male white and black shorthaired kitten, female grey and white mediumhaired kitten, male black and white shorthaired kitten, male grey tiger and white mediumhaired kitten, female white and black shorthaired kitten, two female and one male black shorthaired kittens, female black mediumhaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: last week’s pet of the week “Swiss” – a male black shorthaired cat, also female white and honey tan Pointer-mix, male white and dark brown markings Pointer-mix, neutered male brindle and white Shepherd-mix, male white and brown American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown tiger shorthaired cat, female grey and white shorthaired cat, male white with brown tiger markings shorthaired cat, neutered male black and white tuxedo shorthaired cat, female black and white shorthaired kitten, male black shorthaired kitten, female black with white chin shorthaired kitten, male white and black shorthaired kitten, female white Pekin duck, please call 860-774-1253.
Tolland: male black and white Husky, please call 860-871-3676.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the week “Mopar” – a neutered male black and brown Rottie/Shepherd, and “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull, and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, male tan ShihTzu/Maltese, male beige with chocolate points Rex-mix bunny, male tan and black Rex-mix bunny, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, at catsnortheast@outlook.com.