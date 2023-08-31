Our Pet of the Week is “Swiss” — a male black shorthaired cat. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Norwich, call 860-465-3087.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Our Pet of the Week is “Swiss” — a male black shorthaired cat. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Norwich, call 860-465-3087.
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: male silver and brown Husky, male silver shorthaired senior cat, female black and white cat, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: female solid grey shorthaired senior cat, female brown tiger mediumhaired cat, female brown tiger mediumhaired kitten, female white and grey spots Mini Lop rabbit, female white with black spots Mini Lop rabbit, please call 860-487-0137.
Read the full story in the Friday print or e edition of the Chronicle