Second Congregational Church of Coventry is pleased to welcome concert pianist Jason J. Castonguay to perform Through the Eyes of Love. Join us for this free concert in the church sanctuary at 1746 Boston Turnpike at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23rd.
Jason, blind at birth, began studying classical piano at the age of 4. He has performed with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra and the New Britain Symphony Orchestra. In addition to the piano, Jason plays the harp and sings. He is truly a gifted musician. You can meet him after the performance.