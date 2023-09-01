Picture of the Week

Under the leadership of Gaylord “Mattie” Mattison, a new band was organized from the remnants of the former “Peerless Orchestra” and an experiment with “Friday Night Club” dances was started.

The band seized upon a name suggested by trombonist “Sy” Sypher and took on the name “Mattie and all the Lads.” In a short time, this new Willimantic group caught on and became so popular that, even with all the members holding day jobs, it would still play at four or five engagements per week.