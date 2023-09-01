Under the leadership of Gaylord “Mattie” Mattison, a new band was organized from the remnants of the former “Peerless Orchestra” and an experiment with “Friday Night Club” dances was started.
The band seized upon a name suggested by trombonist “Sy” Sypher and took on the name “Mattie and all the Lads.” In a short time, this new Willimantic group caught on and became so popular that, even with all the members holding day jobs, it would still play at four or five engagements per week.
One of the band’s first jobs was to play at the opening of Lebanon’s Beaumont Highway in July, 1935.
In those days, Saturday night was the only night for dances and activities. But in Willimantic, the new Friday night dance idea proved to be extremely popular. In 1932, the premier Willimantic “dance spot” was the “Al-Pierre Tabarin” on Valley Street. It was owned by Al Piche and Pierre Laramee and had been the long-time home for the old Peerless Orchestra. For years, the Tabarin, known as the “Tab” had been highly profitable for the musicians but during Depression times, the music industry had been hard hit. The ”Tab” and the Peerless struggled as crowds thinned out. Finally, however, the Peerless folded and the “Tab” closed.
Read the full story in the Saturday print or e edition of the Chronicle