If you are getting remarried, you obviously want to celebrate, but it is also important to focus on less exciting matters like redoing your estate plan. You may have created an estate plan during your first marriage, but this time it will probably be more complicated-especially if you have children from your first marriage or more assets. The following are some pointers for ensuring that your interests are taken care of when you remarry:
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.