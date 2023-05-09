CHAPLIN — Moms deserve flowers and a picnic on Mother’s Day.
The Chaplin Senior Center will provide both in its annual May fundraiser.
On Saturday, May 13, the senior center will host a Plant and Grinder Sale from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Plants can be purchased at the sale; grinders must be ordered in advance and can be picked up at the event.
The plant sale will include hanging baskets, houseplants, flowers, herbs and vegetables, as well as handmade gifts, at varying price points.
The grinder sale includes a choice of vegetarian, turkey, ham or Italian combo, with our without cabbage, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese. Each grinder costs $8 and includes a cookie with every purchase. Grinders must be ordered by 2 p.m. on May 10.
To order grinders, or for more information about the event, call the center at 860-455-1327. The fundraising event will be held rain or shine. The center is located at 132 Chaplin Street.