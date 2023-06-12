CHAPLIN — Chaplin will plant some seeds of knowledge for local gardeners this month.
CHAPLIN — Chaplin will plant some seeds of knowledge for local gardeners this month.
First, the Chaplin Public Library will host a “Saving Seeds” workshop on June 14.
Presented by Master Gardener Jean Vose, the program will offer instructions on seed-saving, as well as the historical significance of it, and how it protects food security. She will also provide tips on finding seed sources.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. and is offered free of charge.
Next, the library and the Chaplin Senior Center will jointly host a Plant and Seed Swap Party on June 17.
Attendees can bring seeds or plants from their own gardens to swap. All plants should be in a container and labeled and watered.
Games and refreshments will also be included in this event.
The Swap Party will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors on the tented grounds of both facilities. In the event of rain on June 17, the party will be postponed until June 24.
The library is located at 130 Chaplin Street, and the Chaplin Senior Center is at 132 Chaplin Street.
For more information on either of these events, call 860-455-9424.