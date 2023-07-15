WILLIMANTIC — Community members will have the opportunity to listen to free poetry readings during “Poetry in the Park” this summer.
The series, which kicked-off in June, is organized by the Curbstone Foundation and is held at Julia de Burgos Park. It is dedicated to Edmond Chibeau.
The park is at the corner of Curbstone Way and Jackson Street.
The following events are scheduled:
Thursday, July 27: Antoinette Brim-Bell and Alison Meyers will read during this event, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Brim-Bell, the 8th state poet laureate in Connecticut, wrote three full-length poetry collections: These Women You Gave Me, Icarus in Love and Psalm of the Sunflower.
She is a Cave Canem Foundation fellow and an alumnus of Voices of Our Nation Arts Foundation. Brim-Bell is an English professor at Capital Community College in Hartford.
Meyers writes poetry, fiction and essays. She was nominated twice for a Pushcart Prize.
Meyers is currently the executive director of “Writers and Books,” a literary arts center in Rochester, N.Y., and previously served as executive director of Cave Canem Foundation in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 2006 to 2016. She also worked as director of marketing and communications at the Hillstead Museum in Farmington.from 2000 to 2006.
Thursday, Aug. 24: John Surowiecki and Jose Gonzalez will read during this event, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Surowiecki has written 14 poetry books. His most recent poetry book, The Place of the Solitaires: Poems from Titles by Wallace Stevens, was published this year.
Surowiecki lived in Willimantic as a graduate student at the University of Connecticut.
Gonzalez wrote the award-winning, “Toys Made of Rock” and “When Love Was Reels.”
He was anthologized in the Norton Introduction to Literature, The Wandering Song: Central American Writing in the United States and Theatre Under My Skin: Contemporary Salvadoran Poetry. Gonzalez was featured on American Latino TV, Univision, NPR and CBS News Radio.
Thursday, Sept. 28: Bessy Reyna and Jim Finnigan will read their work during the event, which starts at 6 p.m.
Reyna is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and Holyoke College and is a former opinion columnist for the Hartford Courant.
She has won many awards and honors, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the CT Center for the Book of the Library of Congress.
Finnigan has poems that were published in the following publications, among others: Ploughshares, Poetry Northwest, The Virginia Quarterly Review, Good Poems: American Places, Laureates of Connecticut and Shadows of Unfinished Things.
He was president of the Hartford Friends of Wallace Stevens, a non-profit designed to promote the literary arts and preserve Stevens’ legacy, for a decade.
Stevens was a 20th century American poet who died at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair.
There is typically an open mic for community members to share their poetry after the featured poets read their work.