Willimantic Poetry in the Park #2 June 27 2019

Kate Rushin recites one of her works in the 2019 season of Poetry in the Park in Julia de Burgos Park in Willimantic.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Three poets will read their work during Poetry in the Park tonight, including local artist Ava Molnar.

The event, which is held by Curbstone Foundation, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Julia de Burgos Park, which is at the corner of Curbstone Way and Jackson Street in Willimantic.

