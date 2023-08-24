WILLIMANTIC — Three poets will read their work during Poetry in the Park tonight, including local artist Ava Molnar.
The event, which is held by Curbstone Foundation, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Julia de Burgos Park, which is at the corner of Curbstone Way and Jackson Street in Willimantic.
The rain location is the Windham community center at 1 Jillson Square.
The featured poets on Thursday are John Surowiecki and Jose Gonzalez.
The event series is dedicated in memory of former Curbstone Foundation board member Edmond Chibeau, who died earlier this year.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and dinner.
They are also encouraged to participate in the open mic if they’d like.
Molnar, an artist and educator based in Willimantic, will read during the open mic portion of the event.
She is an award-winning poet, performer and playwright whose work will be featured in the Chestnut Street Playhouse Playwrights Festival in Norwich from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.
Molnar is on the board of directors for Windham Theatre Guild and has written, directed, performed in and choreographed numerous shows there.
Surowiecki, a University of Connecticut graduate, has written 14 books of poetry.
His most recent book, “The Place of the Solitaires: Poems from Titles by Wallace Stevens,” was published this year.
Surowiecki has lived in Willimantic and his son and daughter are graduates of Eastern Connecticut State University.
Gonzalez is the author of the award-winning “Toys Made of Rock and When Love Was Reels.”
He was also anthologized in the Norton Introduction to Literature, The Wandering Song: Central American Writing in the United States and Theatre Under My Skin: Contemporary Salvadoran Poetry.”
Gonzalez has been featured on “American Latino TV,” Univision, NPR and CBS News Radio.
His work is part of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s first ever Latino exhibit.