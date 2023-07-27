Willimantic Poetry in the Park #2 June 27 2019

Kate Rushin recites one of her works in the 2019 season of Poetry in the Park in Julia de Burgos Park in Willimantic.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Locals will have the opportunity to enjoy a poetry reading during a free event at Julia de Burgos Park tonight.

The event, which is open to the public, is part of the “Poetry in the Park” series.

Tags