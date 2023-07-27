WILLIMANTIC — Locals will have the opportunity to enjoy a poetry reading during a free event at Julia de Burgos Park tonight.
The event, which is open to the public, is part of the “Poetry in the Park” series.
The series is dedicated to the memory of former Curbstone Foundation board member Edmond Chibeau, who died earlier this year.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Julia de Burgos Park, which is at the corner of Curbstone Way and Jackson Street.
If it rains, the event will be held at the Windham senior center, which is at 1 Jillson Square.
Antoinette Brim-Bell and Alison Meyers will read their poetry.
Brim-Bell, the eighth Connecticut State Poet Laureate, is an English professor at Capital Community College in Hartford.
She is the author of three full-length poetry collections: “These Women You Gave Me,” “Icarus in Love” and “Psalm of the Sunflower.”
Brim-Bell is a Cave Canem Foundation Almuna and an alumna of Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation.
Meyers was nominated twice for a Pushcart Prize and is currently the executive director of Writers & Books, a literary arts center in Rochester, N.Y.
She is a poet, fiction writer and essayist
Meyers is treasurer of the board of Kweli in New York City, a non-profit with a mission to nurture BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) writers.
The Edmond Chibeau Open Mic featured poet, D.M. Mercer, will also read.
Mercer is a three-time award winner in Quinebaug Valley Community College’s Julius Sokenu Poetry Contest, winning most recently in 2022.
They are an artist and coach who live in Eastern Connecticut.
Mercer has performed at various venues, including colleges and schools, in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, including the Nuyorican Poets Cafe in New York City.
People are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Community members are asked to bring a poem to read at open mic.