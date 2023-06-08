MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC-Few details have been released about a police investigation at a house on Hewitt St. in Willimantic tonight.
Police officers were seen knocking on the door of a house at 54 Hewitt St. just before 8 p.m. this evening.
One officer was seen inside the home.
Several officers were at the scene.
“It’s an active, ongoing investigation,” Willimantic Police Cpl. Daniel Rovella said at the scene.
He deferred further comment to the Willimantic Police administration, who could not be reached for comment later this evening.
The road was blocked off for a period of time as the investigation was underway.
Neighbor Carlos Bareca said police had a K-9 at the scene and had big guns on them.
Police asked neighbors if they could check their cameras.
According to the town property card, the house is a two-family house that was built in approximately 1870.
No further information was available this evening.
