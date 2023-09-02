Detectives have made an arrest in the KeyBank robbery investigation, which occurred in early August.
According to Connecticut State Police, on Aug. 4, at approximately 11:27 a.m., Troop C in Tolland received a report of a bank robbery at KeyBank located on Storrs Road in Willimantic.
No injuries were reported and responding investigators learned that no weapon had been displayed.
A male suspect left the area in an older model maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect had stolen approximately $2,900 from the bank, according to State Police.
During the investigation, detectives obtained images of the suspect and the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which were shared with the public in an effort to identify the individual.
