Police Respond to Incident on Jerusalem Road

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WINDHAM-State police were on the scene Tuesday night after the suspect of a nearby larceny was found in the area of Jerusalem Road.
In an e-mail at 8:31 p.m. Tuesday night, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro Muniz said troopers from Troop K responded to a larceny in the area of Windham Center Road in Windham.
He said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a box truck.
The box truck was later found and according to state police, the suspect fled on foot.
According to Muniz, troopers found the suspect in the area of Jerusalem Road.
“This is all the information we have at this time,” he wrote. “The scene is still very active, fluid and ongoing. There is no threat to the public at this time.”
Muniz said more information will be disseminated once it is available for release.
Firefighters from the Windham Center Fire Department responded to the scene.
When reached Tuesday night, Windham Center Fire Department PIO Susan Herrick deferred comment to troopers from Troop K.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said the incident was reported to dispatch at 6:51 p.m. and Willimantic firefighters were dispatched at 6:52 p.m.
He said firefighters responded to a report of a “possible gunshot wound.”
A report on the Breaking Now Facebook page indicated that an individual committed suicide, but that was unconfirmed by state police at presstime.
No additional information was available by presstime.
Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter-@mwarrentc.