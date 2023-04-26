ANDOVER — State police are seeking information on the identity of a man involved in the identity theft of an Andover resident.
An individual fraudulently obtained access to a bank account and subsequently stole approximately $10,000 from the victim.
Anyone with information on the suspect, pictured, is asked to contact Trooper Melissa Bilgen at Troop K, by email at melissa.bilgen@ct.gov, or by telephone at 860-465-5400. Tips can remain confidential.