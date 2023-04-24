The Fletcher Memorial Library in Hampton will host “The Dos and Don’ts of Starting a Pollinator Garden” this month, sponsored by the Hampton Conservation Commission.
Jennifer Sterling-Folker, the coordinator for the Town of Ashford’s Pollinator Pathway, will present the program, discussing key plants to attract bees, birds, and butterflies, and mistakes to avoid when starting a garden for wildlife and native plants. Plants can also be ordered at this event, and picked up in time for Mother’s Day.