Chaplin Senior Center - close

Chaplin Senior Center.

 Chad LeBaron | Staff

CHAPLIN — Get pot pie, potato salad, pineapple cake and pickleball at the Chaplin Senior Center during the month of July.

Programs and meals will be offered at the center every Monday and Wednesday. Meals are offered to eat in, or take out, and cost $6 for members of the center and $8 for non-members. Programs are offered free of charge.

