CHAPLIN — Get pot pie, potato salad, pineapple cake and pickleball at the Chaplin Senior Center during the month of July.
Programs and meals will be offered at the center every Monday and Wednesday. Meals are offered to eat in, or take out, and cost $6 for members of the center and $8 for non-members. Programs are offered free of charge.
Activities at the center start at 9 a.m. To-go lunch orders are available at the curb from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, while those dining in will be served at noon.
On July 3, morning activities include exercise classes, pickleball and virtual bowling. The meal will be spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad and garlic bread.
On July 5, attendees can play pickleball in the morning and have a lunch of barbecued chicken, potato salad, cole slaw and corn bread.
On July 10, in addition to games and exercise programs starting at 9 a.m., a presentation will be given by Dial-A-Ride at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be beef or cheese burritos with guacamole and sour cream, rice and chocolate cream pie.
On July 12, games of pickleball and bingo will be offered in the morning, and the meal will include chicken pot pie, cheese biscuits and cole slaw.
On July 17, there will be exercise classes, pickleball tournaments and opportunties for massages if reserved in advance. Lunch will be bacon cheeseburgers, pasta salad and apple pie.
On July 19, games will be offered all morning, with lunch consisting of meat or vegetable grinders, potato salad, chips and rhubarb custard cake.
On July 24, a meal of cheese steak sandwiches and steak fries will follow the morning of games and exercise programs.
On July 26, pickleball and bingo will be held before the lunch of roast pork, applesauce, mashed potatoes, vegetables and rolls.
On July 31, after fitness class, pickleball, virtual bowling and yoga, lunch will be grilled chicken caesar salad, cheesy bread sticks and pineapple upside-down cake.
For more information on any of the program, or to register to attend, or to reserve a meal, call the center at 860-455-1327. All meals must be ordered at least two business days in advance. The senior center is located at 132 Chaplin Street.