HEBRON — The Douglas Library of Hebron and Small Town Pride Connecticut will host a Pride Celebration on June 30.
The event, held in the library’s community room, is meant “to celebrate the dignity, equity and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender” members of the community, according to the announcement of the celebration.
All LGBTQ+ citizens, allies and “people that value kindness,” especially those from smaller towns, are invited to attend. All ages are welcome.
June is designated as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month nationwide. The designation began in 1969 following what is known as the Stonewall Riots. Police raided the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village section of New York City, and residents formed activist groups to protest arrests for being gay, and to fight for the right to live without fear of them. A commemorative gay pride march was held the following year to mark the anniversary of the protests, and since then gay rights events have expanded throughout the country, and outside of it, each June.
The celebration in Hebron will include a wooden flag-painting craft, a storybook corner, a “Safe with Me” station and several vendor booths.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. The library is located at 22 Main Street/Route 66.