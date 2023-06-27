Hebron Old Town Hall PHOTO 2/11/23

The Old Hebron Town Hall where the Quilt Show will be held.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

HEBRON — The Douglas Library of Hebron and Small Town Pride Connecticut will host a Pride Celebration on June 30.

The event, held in the library’s community room, is meant “to celebrate the dignity, equity and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender” members of the community, according to the announcement of the celebration.

Tags