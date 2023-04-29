HAMPTON — A conservation project at a Hampton sanctuary meant a unique learning opportunity for Hampton Elementary School students.
Trail Wood Nature Sanctuary on Kenyon Road in Hampton was once the home of naturalists Nellie Donovan and Edwin Way Teale, the latter of whom was a prolific nature writer who was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. He authored several books detailing their daily lives at the nature habitat they created after the purchased the property in 1950, including “A Naturalist Buys An Old Farm,” “A Walk Through the Year” and “Wandering Through Winter.”