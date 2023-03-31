Willimantic Budget PHOTO 1

Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey talks about the prior year in the police department during the Willimantic Taxing District Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — The proposed 2023-2024 Willimantic Taxing District budget, which was presented to the board of directors Tuesday, entails a flat mill rate.

The budget is $12,362,139, an increase of $187,467, or 1.54%, from the current budget.

Tags