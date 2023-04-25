Yeomans Hall-Columbia-April 25, 2023

The public hearing on the Town of Columbia’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 will take place at Yeomans Hall (pictured) on Wednesday night.

 Connor Linskey | Staff

COLUMBIA — Columbia voters will get to weigh in on the town’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 at the public hearing on Wednesday.

The public hearing will be held at Yeomans Hall, 323 Route 87 in Columbia, beginning at 7 p.m.

