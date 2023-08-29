NEW BRITAIN — The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) approved a Final Decision that rejects the United Illuminating (UI) Company’s proposed distribution rate increase of $131 million over three years.
UI, which provides electric service to over 341,000 customers in 17 towns in southwestern Connecticut, received heavy opposition from the public regarding its request, PURA said.
The Final Decision authorizes an increase of $22.957 million, which results in an average increase in base distribution rates of about 6.6% and an average increase in customer bills of about 2% compared to current levels, PURA said.
This will result in an average first year increase of approximately $65 for the average residential customer.
