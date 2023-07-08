Quiet Corner Bike Tour 2014

Participants in the 2014 Thread City Century, which was recently renamed the Quiet Corner Bike Tour.

 David Waldburger

CHAPLIN — Locals will enjoy a long, scenic ride throughout the Quiet Corner during the 2023 Quiet Corner Bike Tour on Sunday, July 23.

Registration and check-in begin at 7 a.m. on the day of the event, which is being held by “Thread City Cyclers.” The century ride starts between 7:30 and 8 a.m. The 18, 25, 43 and 69-mile rides start between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

