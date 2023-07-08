CHAPLIN — Locals will enjoy a long, scenic ride throughout the Quiet Corner during the 2023 Quiet Corner Bike Tour on Sunday, July 23.
Registration and check-in begin at 7 a.m. on the day of the event, which is being held by “Thread City Cyclers.” The century ride starts between 7:30 and 8 a.m. The 18, 25, 43 and 69-mile rides start between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The event has been held for more than 20 years.
“This year, we introduced the 25-mile ride to make it more inclusive,” said Howard Haberern, a Coventry resident who is chairperson of Thread City Cyclers’ promotional committee.
The name of the race, once the “Thread City Century,” was recently changed.
Speaking about the health benefits of cycling, Haberern said he got into cycling because his cholesterol and heart rate were high.
“It’s been very beneficial,” he said.
Haberern said cycling is a “non-contact” form of exercise that doesn’t involve “abusing your body.”
“It’s not as good as swimming, but I would say it’s the second best,” he said.
Haberern also spoke about the social benefits of cycling.
Riders are asked to be on the road by 9 a.m. and finish by 4 p.m. on the day of the event. All rides start and finish at Edward Garrison Park, which is at 495 Phoenixville Rd. in Chaplin.
Cyclists will ride through the Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam and other sites, with the option of stopping for ice cream at Wi-Li-Kit at the last rest stop in Pomfret.
Riders will be given baked goods, salty snacks, fruit water and more at the rest stops. They will also be served fresh food and beverages at the picnic after the ride.
Haberern said they need at least three more volunteers, noting the goal is to have two at each rest stop. Right now, there is only one at each rest stop.
Haberern said the goal is to get 100 participants, noting there are a lot of upfront costs.
A lot of volunteer time also goes into the event.
Those who register by July 9 will pay $35, which is the early bird rate. Those who register from July 10 through 21 will pay $45. Online registration closes on July 21.
Those who register the day of the event will pay $55.
Those registering at the event should make checks payable to “Thread City Cyclers.”