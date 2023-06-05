COVENTRY – So, you think you know history? Now you can prove it!
Quiztory is back—live and in-person for Nathan Hale’s (slightly belated) birthday!—so put on your thinking caps for tavern trivia in the Nathan Hale Homestead barn on Thursday, June 8, 6:60 – 8:30 pm. Bring your team of 2-to-6 history buffs or join a team on the spot and compete to be crowned the top trivia masters. Guests are invited to bring their own food and snacks. Drinks will be available for purchase. Prizes awarded to the top three teams.