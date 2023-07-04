Rain Holds off for Boom Box Parade

Romantic Willimantic 2023 cupids Susan Collins and Angelo Loukas carried a banner with Willimantic resident Dennis O'Brien during the 38th Boom Box Parade in Willimantic on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is behind the banner, waving to spectators.

 MICHELLE WARREN

MICHELLE WARREN

@mwarrentc