WILLIMANTIC-Instead of attending the traditional parade in her hometown of Canterbury, Laurie Lamot attends the Boom Box Parade in Willimantic every year.
This year, some of the highlights of the quirky Fourth of July parade included “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” float by Willimantic Brewing Co. and a “traveling fish head” displayed by members of the Traveling Fish Head Club of Northeast Connecticut.
“It’s always entertaining,” said Lamot, who grew up in Windham and works for the town of Windham
Clocking in at less than an hour, the 38th annual parade, which was on Tuesday, was one of the shortest Boom Box parades to date.
The parade was started in 1986 by former Willimantic resident Kathy Clark, who died in Oct. 2003.
Clark is known by locals as the “Boom Box Mama.”
After the town couldn’t find a marching band for the parade, Clark had the idea for the Boom Box parade, which was held about five weeks later.
Marchers and spectators are asked to bring a boom box or radio tuned to WILI, which plays patriotic tunes during the parade.
The parade began at Jillson Square and continued down Main Street to Memorial Park.
Unlike its more traditional counterparts, anything goes at the Thread City parade, with many dressed in wacky costumes.
The parade has gotten the attention of media outlets around the world and was even featured in Ripley’s “Believe it or Not” magazine.
Mansfield resident Amy Ames was holding a “frog prince” puppet during the parade, a nod to the famous “Frogs of Windham” legend.
“It’s a fun parade, isn’t it?” she said.
Amy Ames and her husband, Jay Ames, who was carrying a parrot puppet, attend the parade every year.
“I like that it’s different and doesn’t have a military focus,” she said.
Amy Ames said one exception, however, is the Willimantic Police Department’s special operations vehicle, which drove in the parade.
The MRAP (mine-resistant ambush-protected) vehicle is a former military vehicle used by Willimantic Police at special operations incidents and is also brought to special events.
“It’s not my cup of tea to see it here,” Amy Ames said.
As always, WILI morning radio host Wayne Norman was the grand marshal of the parade this year.
He always dresses up in a costume related to current events.
This year, Norman was dressed as a UConn men’s basketball player in celebration of the UConn men’s NCAA championship victory in April, the fifth NCAA title for the program.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said the parade was held during a good “weather window.”
Thunderstorms in the area ended a little before the parade started at 11 a.m. and more storms hit the area a few hours later.
Several state and federal politicians marched in the parade, including Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz; U.S. Rep. Joseph Courtney, D-2nd district; U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Connecticut Attorney General William Tong; State Rep. Susan Johnson, D-Willimantic; State Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Willimantic, and Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.
Local politicians who marched included Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo, Windham Town Council President Dawn Niles and other members of the Windham Town Council.
“This is a great day,” said council member Randall Prose, who marched in the parade.
Prose’s wife, Elisabeth Prose, ran in the “Boom Box Mile,” a race held prior to the parade.
While waiting at Jillson Square for the parade to kick-off, DeVivo said there were some concerns about the forecast.
“The turnout is much better than expected,” he said.“The people of Windham never let us down.”
Willimantic resident Tanya Ballestrini, who was attending the parade for the first time, was there with her fiancee, Justin Korenkiewicz.
“We just wanted to experience something that’s part of the culture,” she said, referring to the parade. “It looks like it has a lot of history.”
Scrivener said the parade was “rather short” compared to past Boom Box parades.
“I think the weather scared some people off,” he said, noting that there was still a good turn-out.
As always, personnel from the fire and police departments were on-hand to respond to any emergencies that might arise during the parade.
Scrivener said his department received four calls between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
He said firefighters responded to reports of a woman who was unconscious due to a diabetic emergency on Main Street.
A Mansfield ambulance was en route to that call, but was canceled.
Scrivener said the woman wasn’t transported to the hospital.
Instead, firefighters treated her in a utility terrain vehicle.
Scrivener said he is always concerned when there is an event with a lot of people downtown, such as the Boom Box parade, and all of the firefighters on-duty have to respond to other incidents.
“In this case, we put four of those ATV’s (all-terrain vehicles)/UTV’s on for that reason,” he said.
Scrivener said his whole shift had to respond to a “manpower-intensive call” at an apartment complex at 441 Ash St. that came in at 10:11 a.m. as people were lining up for the parade.
The call involved someone who tripped, fell and broke their leg at 441 Ash St.
However, Scrivener said he felt the department was well-staffed on Tuesday and was grateful for the Willimantic firefighters and other Windham firefighters who worked an extra shift.
