Windham Area Interfaith Ministry-Willimantic-July 17

 Connor Linskey | File

WILLIMANTIC — With school starting in about a month, the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry is raising money for its back-to-school uniform program.

The program provides local students with uniform polo shirts or a gift certificate to help purchase a new uniform, outfit or other items for the first day of school, such as shoes and underwear.

