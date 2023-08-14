WILLIMANTIC — With school starting in about a month, the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry is raising money for its back-to-school uniform program.
The program provides local students with uniform polo shirts or a gift certificate to help purchase a new uniform, outfit or other items for the first day of school, such as shoes and underwear.
Some organizations have donated new socks, lunchboxes and backpacks for children.
Last year, 160 families and 239 children were served through the program.
Those who need assistance can register for children attending kindergarten through eighth grades. Registration will be done on the following days: Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration will take place at WAIM’s office at the fourth floor at 866 Main St. in Willimantic.
Parents should bring the following when they register: report card or current school letter for each child, income verification for each household member and photo identification from the parent.
Those who would like to donate can make checks out to WAIM/BTS and mail them to P.O. Box 221, Willimantic, CT 06226.
Donations can also be made in person on WAIM’s business days, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
For additional information in English, contact Kristin Fortier at 860-456-7270 ext. 105 or by e-mail at volunteeradmin@waimct.org.
For additional information in Spanish, contact Yesenia Camacho at 860-456-7270 ext. 103 or by e-mail at casemanager@waimct.org.