HARTFORD — With the 2023-2024 school year getting under way and students retuning to campuses and classrooms across Connecticut transportation will undoubtedly be impacted.
AAA reminds drivers and all road users to get back in the mindset of seeing school kids in our neighborhoods and buses on the roads, with a particular focus on safety.
“First and foremost, AAA is reminding drivers to be aware of the increase in traffic around school zones including pedestrians and bicyclists making their way to and from school,” says Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “AAA encourages everyone to slow down, limit distractions and look out for each other during this busy time.”
This time of year is particularly dangerous due to young, inexperienced drivers, school buses, student pedestrians and bicyclists all sharing the road in the early morning and afternoon hours. Through its annual ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ public awareness campaign, AAA aims to help reduce fatalities and injuries among child pedestrians and others during this time of increased risk.
