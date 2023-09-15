CCAR Windham Recovery Center 9-12-23

The Windham Recovery Community Center is holding an event at the Windham senior/community center on Saturday.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC — In recognition of “Recovery Month,” the Windham Recovery Community Center (WRCC) is hosting an event on Saturday, “Recovery is Possible and it Happens Here.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham senior/community center, which is at 1 Jillson Square.