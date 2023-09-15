WILLIMANTIC — In recognition of “Recovery Month,” the Windham Recovery Community Center (WRCC) is hosting an event on Saturday, “Recovery is Possible and it Happens Here.”
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Windham senior/community center, which is at 1 Jillson Square.
It is being held by Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery//WRCC in cooperation with the Willimantic opioid task force, Southeastern Regional Action Council (SERAC), Perception Programs’ risk reduction program and the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).
Windham Recovery Community Center Recovery Manager John Schwartz said Willimantic got a “horrible reputation” in the early 2000s due to the Heroin Town series in the Hartford Courant.
“Really, Willimantic is more of a recovery town than it is a heroin town now,” he said.
Schwartz said the publication of the series was a “blessing in disguise” because it led to a “profusion” of resources in Willimantic for those suffering from substance use disorders.
“I really think a lot of that happened because of all the attention being paid because of all of those articles,” he said.
Schwartz said he hopes the event will be held annually from now on.
People must register to get breakfast, which will be served by Jayy’s in Willimantic between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration for breakfast is capped at 100 people.
There will also be a resource fair, Narcan training, Intro to Recovery coaching, Hep C/HIV testing and other services during the event.
Questions should be directed to SERAC Project Coordinator for the Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative Eric Reynolds at ereynolds@seracct.org or call 860-949-5155.