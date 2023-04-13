Be a resourceful crafter with a special program at the Goodwin State Forest’s Conservation Education Center this month.
‘Recyclable Crafts’ will be held on April 19th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for all ages. Led by staff naturalist Adam Drouin, this program will showcase recycling methods, and then demonstrate how some items can be recycled into craft projects, such as pine needle magnifiers. Attendees are welcome to bring any recyclable items from home that might be of use for arts and crafts, and the center will also provide some.