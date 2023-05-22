LEBANON — American Red Cross personnel are assisting six residents who were displaced from a fire at an apartment building on West Town Street in Lebanon early Sunday morning.
Lebanon Fire Chief Jason Schall said firefighters were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. and the first fire truck arrived on scene at 1:06 a.m.
“We would like to thank all agencies that assisted,” a post on Sunday on the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page said. “Quick and seamless work by all units present was evident in the handling of this incident. Mutual aid and teamwork wins!”
According to the Facebook post, reports indicated that all of the residents were accounted for and that there was smoke in the building.
“The bulk of the fire was knocked down at 1:46 a.m.,” Schall said.
He said firefighters left the scene at 4:27 a.m.
“We did a very thorough job to make sure we wouldn’t have to go back,” Schall said.
Lebanon Fire Marshal Mark Waters said no one was injured during the fire, which originated in the second-floor attic area.
He had not released the official cause of the fire by presstime, noting that he was waiting for the homeowners to go through their insurance.
“It’s still under investigation,” Waters said.
Schall said there are three units in the house, two that have “residual” damage and one that has actual fire damage.
“The damage is pretty bad in that one unit,” he said.
Waters said there is extensive damage to the second floor apartment and attic and there is water and smoke damage on the first floor.
Schall said there is damage in the middle of the house and a couple of holes in the roof.
The post indicates that the first fire officers on the scene confirmed that there was a “working fire” on the second floor.
The fire spread to the third floor.
Schall said about 35 firefighters responded to the fire, including firefighters from Willimantic, South Windham, Windham Center, Columbia, Franklin, Yantic (Norwich), Colchester and Bozrah.
Firefighters laid a supply line from the scene to the corner of Goshen Hill Road to supply water.
According to a press release from the Red Cross, the organization is helping three families, including six adults, who were displaced after the fire.
“The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the families’ immediate needs,” the press release stated.
Red Cross personnel that responded to the fire included Susan Lund, Donna Shea, Tracy Lovell, Joseph Gavagni, Yoyo Ocho and Victoria Cao.
Red Cross personnel assisted residents with housing needs, as well as providing the displaced residents with a “recovery envelope” and comfort kits.
The comfort kits contain personal care items such as deodorant, toothbrushes, shaving supplies and other items.
The recovery envelope contains items helpful to families recovering from a fire, such as information about clean-up, information about notifying important contacts, information about dealing with damaged items and more.
The Lebanon building inspector was on the scene.
Eversource staff cut power to the building.