Lebanon Fire West Town Street

A fire on West Town Street Sunday morning displaced 6 residents.

 Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department

LEBANON — American Red Cross personnel are assisting six residents who were displaced from a fire at an apartment building on West Town Street in Lebanon early Sunday morning. 

Lebanon Fire Chief Jason Schall said firefighters were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. and the first fire truck arrived on scene at 1:06 a.m.