HAMPTON — Registration is now open for the 2023 Goodwin Forest Trail Run.
The race will take place June 4, but the deadline for registrations is June 2. There are no same-day registrations offered.
The event raises funds for the Friends of the Goodwin Forest, who help the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Connecticut Forest and Park Association maintain the trails, gardens and programs at the forest and its Conservation Education Center.
There are two courses: participants in the 30K will start at 9 a.m., and those in the 10K will start at 9:30 a.m. Aid stations will be located along the trails, but the goal is to have a cup-free event so participants are asked to bring their own hydration systems. Pizza and snacks will be offered after the race. Trophies will be awarded to winners.
The fee is $25 for adults, $20 for those aged 50 and older and $15 for those aged 17 and younger.
Volunteers are also needed to staff the event, assisting at aid stations and with parking.
For more information on volunteering, email contact@friendsofgoodwinforest.org. For more information on the races, and on either mail-in or online registrtion forms, visit friendsofgoodwinforest.org.