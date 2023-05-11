Museum Controversy Chaplin Town Meeting PHOTO

Warren Church, right, speaks against relocating the Chaplin Museum during the Chaplin Annual Town Meeting Monday night, as First Selectman Juan Roman III, back left, listens.

 Tracy Hastings | Staff

CHAPLIN — History is repeating itself for one vintage building in Chaplin.

A proposal to relocate the tiny Chaplin Museum was once again brought to townspeople during the Annual Town Meeting held Monday night.

Tags