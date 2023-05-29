Daniel Tully

Daniel O. Tully.

On this Memorial Day, it is appropriate to remember the ultimate sacrifices made by those who served our country. We should take time to reflect and pay honor to the fallen men and women who so nobly served. Their sacrifices changed the lives of those who loved them forever.

For many veterans in Connecticut, the rising cost of assisted living or home health care can be staggering. It never ceases to amaze us when we talk to the families of veterans, how little they understand about the VA’s benefit programs that are available to those honorably discharged veterans who are over 65 and are struggling with the cost of their care.