The next Repair Café will be held Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, Arnold Auditorium, 199 Valley Street, Willimantic.
There will be free repairs for bicycles, toasters, other small appliances, vacuum cleaners, lamps, knife sharpening, and clothing. Carry it in and learn from volunteers how to get it working again. If it can be fixed, we can do it, or better yet, show you how to do it yourself.
Tool use and help is free. Participants cover spare part costs or bring their own spares. Participants must be able to carry their items in and out of the Café.
Book repairer Sandra Rosado will be in attendance. Normally Sandra is not able to attend, but for this one time, she will be. Please bring your treasured books that are in need of tender loving care.
Enjoy refreshments, chat with your neighbors, and learn new skills. Masks are required.