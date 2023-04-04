Willimantic Repair Cafe #1

CJ Poulos from Columbia and veteran repairer finds the issue with Jill Mindek from Mansfield's toaster, at a Repair Café in 2019.

 File Photo

The next Repair Café will be held Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, Arnold Auditorium, 199 Valley Street, Willimantic.

There will be free repairs for bicycles, toasters, other small appliances, vacuum cleaners, lamps, knife sharpening, and clothing. Carry it in and learn from volunteers how to get it working again. If it can be fixed, we can do it, or better yet, show you how to do it yourself.

