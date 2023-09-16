SCOTLAND — The Revolutionary War re-enactment scheduled for the Huntington Homestead in Scotland has been postponed due to weather.
The homestead is the birthplace of Samuel Huntington, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and a colonial Connecticut governor, and was completed in 1723. It is now maintained as a museum by the nonprofit Governor Samuel Huntington Trust. The re-enactment is part of the activities planned throughout the year to celebrate the homestead’s 300th anniversary.
A full day of re-enactment activities had been planned. They may be postponed to another date this fall.
“After some consideration of Saturday’s forecast, particularly with the chance of wind gusts throughout the day and the chance that the re-enactor tents may become airborne, we have postponed our Revolutionary War encampment,” said Kevin Ring, the president of the Huntington Trust.
If participants can hold the event on the first Saturday of October instead, the encampment will be held then. Otherwise, it will rescheduled to Spring 2024.
For updates, contact Ring at 860-423-1547.