The Huntington Homestead was built between 1715 and 1723, by Nathaniel Huntington.

SCOTLAND — The Revolutionary War re-enactment scheduled for the Huntington Homestead in Scotland has been postponed due to weather.

The homestead is the birthplace of Samuel Huntington, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and a colonial Connecticut governor, and was completed in 1723. It is now maintained as a museum by the nonprofit Governor Samuel Huntington Trust. The re-enactment is part of the activities planned throughout the year to celebrate the homestead’s 300th anniversary.

