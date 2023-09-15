Huntington Homestead PHOTO 6-9-23

The Huntington Homestead was built between 1715 and 1723, by Nathaniel Huntington.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

SCOTLAND — As part of the 300th anniversary celebrations at the historic Huntington Homestead in Scotland, a Revolutionary War re-enactment will take place this weekend.

The Huntington Homestead, now a museum, is the birthplace of Samuel Huntington, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. The birthplace was built by Huntington’s father and was completed by 1723.

