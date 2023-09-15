SCOTLAND — As part of the 300th anniversary celebrations at the historic Huntington Homestead in Scotland, a Revolutionary War re-enactment will take place this weekend.
The Huntington Homestead, now a museum, is the birthplace of Samuel Huntington, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. The birthplace was built by Huntington’s father and was completed by 1723.
The re-enactment will feature both British soldiers and the colonists and demonstrate how they lived in camp and faced off in battles. Reenactors will also portray George Washington and Samuel Huntington as they discuss Benedict Arnold, who spied for the British and helped them capture Fort Griswold in Groton in September of 1781.
The event will take place Saturday at the Homestead, located at 36 Huntington Road/Route 14. The day starts with Reveille at 8 a.m., but the public can arrive with the opening ceremonies and a cannon salute at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m. there is a parade drill, and noon, examples of camp life will be demonstrated. At 1:15, Washington arrives, and at 2:30 p.m. there is a battle with the British. The event ends at 4 p.m.
“This program is one of several offered this year to help us note the 300th anniversary of Nathaniel Huntington building the dwelling we now use as our museum,” said Kevin Ring, president of the Governor Samuel Huntington Trust, which maintains the birthplace.
There is no charge to attend the event.