It smells like graduation day in regional school district eight.
Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services is currently selling candles to benefit the Class of 2023 at RHAM High School.
The soy candle jars feature a “Day at the Spa” scent, which is lemongrass and sugarcane. Purchasers have two label options: “Congratulations! RHAM High School Class of 2023” or “Congratulations! Class of 2023”, and a choice of two size options: 16 ounces or 8 ounces. The 16 ounce option costs $25, and the 8 ounce option costs $16.00
Candles can be picked up in May or shipped to any location in the United States for an additional fee. Candles will be sold until May 12th.
For more information, or to place an order, contact Jennifer Boehler at AHM at jenniferb@ahmyouth.org.