The salutatorian for RHAM High School’s Class of 2023 is ready for her next chapter.
Nina Wang has been named the Class Salutatorian. A member of the National Art Honor Society, and co-president of RHAM’s chapter, Wang has a full presidential scholarship to the University of Connecticut and will be attending classes on the Storrs campus come fall.
She plans to major in finance.
“I’m also considering a double major in something totally different,” Wang said. “Maybe linguistics or political science.”
Wang took art classes during her freshman and sophomore years at RHAM High School, the designated sending school for students in regional school district 8. As co-president of the National Honor Society, she helps RHAM art teacher Carrie Dinunzio coordinate the school’s Evening of the Arts, which this year was held June 1.
She also exhibited her original art work at the 2022 Evening of the Arts, and won a prize in the juried art show that year. In late May, when she spoke with the Chronicle, she was still considering whether she would submit another original piece for the 2023 show.
Wang also participated in a local municipal art installation in 2022. The Town Center Project in Hebron, where RHAM is located, is a volunteer organization that works to highlight local features of the downtown area along Route 66/Main Street. One of the annual projects by the committee is the installation of hand-painted decorative Adirondack-style chairs along Main Street as functional art, and in 2022, the committee decided to add to its existing collection by requesting that RHAM’s art department design and paint six new chairs. Wang was one of nine students on the design subcommittee.
Wang is appreciative of the education she received at RHAM High School.
“The Advanced Placement teachers especially have been supportive and flexible,” she said. “They understand the amount of work we have to do, and the subject matters. In general, my favorite thing about RHAM High School is the teachers.”
Wang and the rest of RHAM High School’s Class of 2023 will graduate on June 15 at 6 p.m. on the sports field, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron.