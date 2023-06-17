RHAM SAL PHOTO Wang

 Traci Hastings | Staff

The salutatorian for RHAM High School’s Class of 2023 is ready for her next chapter.

Nina Wang has been named the Class Salutatorian. A member of the National Art Honor Society, and co-president of RHAM’s chapter, Wang has a full presidential scholarship to the University of Connecticut and will be attending classes on the Storrs campus come fall.

