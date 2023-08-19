The raptors return to their roosts for the 2023-24 school year.
The first day of school for both RHAM Middle School and RHAM High School, home of the Raptors athletic teams, will be August 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The raptors return to their roosts for the 2023-24 school year.
The first day of school for both RHAM Middle School and RHAM High School, home of the Raptors athletic teams, will be August 31.
The middle school will hold orientation on August 21 from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., while the high school will host freshmen orientation on August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.