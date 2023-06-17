RHAM VAL PHOTO Tamburro

RHAM High School Class of 2023 Valedictorian Daniel Tamburro.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

The valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at RHAM High School plans to work toward solving issues facing the world after college.

Daniel Tamburro, who lives in Andover, has been named the Class Valedictorian. RHAM Middle/High School, also serves students from the towns of Marlborough and of Hebron, where the school is located. Tamburro has attended RHAM since seventh grade.

Tags