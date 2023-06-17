The valedictorian for the Class of 2023 at RHAM High School plans to work toward solving issues facing the world after college.
Daniel Tamburro, who lives in Andover, has been named the Class Valedictorian. RHAM Middle/High School, also serves students from the towns of Marlborough and of Hebron, where the school is located. Tamburro has attended RHAM since seventh grade.
He plans to attend Brown University, located in Providence, Rhode Island, in the fall, and will study applied mathematics.
“I’ll be using math to solve real world problems,” Tamburro said, explaining his choice of major.
He said the major could work in concert with computer science and would help him have a range of opportunities in careers, including potentially teaching mathematics in the future. Of course, at the time he spoke with the Chronicle in late May, before he had even finished high school, he was unsure what path he would take when he was a college graduate.
“It would be nice to be a professor, but we’ll see,” Tamburro said.
Tamburro credits the instructors he had during his time at RHAM High School, especially those in both the mathematics department and the music department, with helping to set him on the path toward becoming the class valedictorian.
“There are a lot of very talented teachers here at RHAM, and they’ve been so supportive,” Tamburro said.
Since he was a freshman, Tamburro has been a member of both the school’s Pep Band and the Jazz Band. He is a trumpet player. In 2022, he played the trumpet during the annual Evening of the Arts, an event showcasing visual, musical and technical arts, and performed a vocal solo.
Before graduation from RHAM High School, which is set for June 15, Tamburro had one more chance to showcase those talents for local residents. He participated in the 2023 Evening of the Arts held on June 1, again playing with the Jazz Band and performing another vocal solo.
Tamburro says his involvement in music left a lasting positive impact on him.
“I wouldn’t be who I am today without it,” Tamburro said.
RHAM High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on June 15 at 6 p.m. on the athletic field behind the school, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron.