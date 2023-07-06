River closed to Swimming at Lauter Park

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC- Due to concerns about high e.coli levels and the water being dangerously high, swimming is currently prohibited in the Willimantic River at Lauter Park.
The river was closed off following the significant amount of rain from storms this week.
Windham Assistant Recreation Director Charles Olbrias said the recreation department closed the river to swimming Wednesday afternoon
He said water was released from the Mansfield Hollow Dam, causing the water in the Willimantic River to rise to an unsafe level.
“The dam gets backed up with water and they have to release it and as a result, we get very high water levels,” Olbrias said Thursday afternoon.
He said the river's current at the park, which is at 625 Jackson St., became fast and dangerous.
“The water was up past the sign,” Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said Thursday afternoon.
North Central District Health Department staff detected “elevated” levels of e. coli Wednesday afternoon after the recreation department had already made the decision to close the river to swimming.
“As part of our water monitoring system, we test the water weekly,” North Central District Health Department Deputy Director Tung Nguyen said on Thursday.
He said staff from the health department regularly test the Willimantic River water at multiple sites.
Nguyen said health department staff will resample the water on Monday, noting that the lab is closed during the weekend.
The recreation department staff notified the public of the high bacteria count and waterfront closure on their website, www. windhamrec.org.
The beach at Lauter Park is a popular place for swimming and is the site of the Windham Recreation Department’s summer camp.
In addition to swimming in the water, campers also use the Splash Pad at the park and play sports and other activities.
“It’s just dangerous,” Rivers said, speaking about the strong currents there.
Olbrias said he was expecting the elevated e.coli levels given the large amount of rain there has been recently.
He said he hopes the waterfront can re-open on Monday, but that is a tentative date.
“Safety is paramount with us,” Olbrias said. “I’m being optimistic.”
He said the recreation staff always have a contingency plan in place in case the river gets high or the bacteria in the river reaches unsafe levels.
Camp staff keep ice pops on hand for the campers and keep them in the shade.
Campers can also use the splash pad at the park, which remains open.
“We’re fortunate enough to have the splash pad, which is a great resource,” Olbrias said.
The splash pad will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
For updates about the waterfront at Lauter Park, check the recreation department website.
